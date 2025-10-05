Moreau (knee) is listed as active Sunday versus the Saints.

Moreau thus has been cleared for his first game action since Week 18 of last season, when he suffered a knee injury that required surgery and a stint on the reserve/PUP list Weeks 1-4 of the current campaign. Fellow TE Taysom Hill (knee) is back in the lineup as well, meaning Moreau may be the Saints' third option at the position, at best, behind Juwan Johnson (ankle) and Hill on Sunday. Moreau is coming off a 32-413-5 line on 43 targets in 17 regular-season games in 2024.