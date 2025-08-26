The Saints placed Moreau (knee) on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Moreau will have to miss at least the first four games of the regular season as he continues to work his way back from an offseason knee procedure. He also missed all of team activities during spring and summer, and it remains to be seen whether New Orleans anticipates him getting returning to practice as soon as he's eligible. The same is true of fellow tight end Taysom Hill (knee), who the Saints also placed on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday.