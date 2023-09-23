Moreau (ankle) was ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers, Erin Summers of ESPN.com reports.

This isn't exactly surprising as Moreau was listed as doubtful following Friday's injury report. The former Raiders tight end has just two catches to his name with the Saints, but he's played 68 total offensive snaps through two weeks. Expect Juwan Johnson to see significant playing time with Jimmy Graham and Taysom Hill also mixing in on occasion.