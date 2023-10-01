Moreau (ankle) is inactive Sunday against the Buccaneers.
Moreau closed out the week with back-to-back limited practices, but the LSU product is still not healthy enough to take the field. His absence should open up more opportunities for Jimmy Graham and possibly Taysom Hill.
More News
-
Saints' Foster Moreau: Questionable against Bucs•
-
Saints' Foster Moreau: Ramps up activity•
-
Saints' Foster Moreau: Remains sidelined at practice•
-
Saints' Foster Moreau: Not playing against Green Bay•
-
Saints' Foster Moreau: Doubtful for Week 3•
-
Saints' Foster Moreau: Upgraded to limited Thursday•