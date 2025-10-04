The Saints activated Moreau (knee) from the reserve/PUP list Saturday, but he remains questionable for Sunday's contest against the Giants.

The same can be said for fellow TE Taysom Hill (knee), giving both players a chance to make their season debuts Week 5. Moreau himself has been in recovery mode since suffering a knee injury Week 18 of last season that required surgery and a stint on the PUP list to begin the current campaign. With all of Juwan Johnson (ankle), Hill and Moreau questionable for Sunday's game, the latter's workload is to be determined, assuming he's active.