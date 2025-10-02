Moreau (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Moreau missed the Saints' first four games of the season and remains on the PUP list while continuing his recovery from January knee surgery, but he could be on the cusp of making his 2025 debut. The Saints opened his 21-day evaluation window Wednesday, and he's now turned in a pair of limited practices to begin Week 5 prep. Given the length of his absence, the tight end may need to upgrade to full participation Friday to have a realistic chance at being activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants.