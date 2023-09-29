Moreau (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Moreau was a limited participant in practice Thursday and Friday after Wednesday's DNP. He's looking to return after a one-game absence. If the tight end suits up, it remains to be seen who will be throwing him the ball, as Derek Carr (shoulder) is also questionable.
