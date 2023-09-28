Moreau (ankle ) was a limited participant during practice Wednesday.
Moreau is moving in the right direction after logging a DNP on Wednesday. The fifth-year pro missed the Saints' Week 3 loss to the Packers but appears to still have a chance to suit up in Week 4 against Tampa Bay.
