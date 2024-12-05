Moreau (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Both Moreau and Juwan Johnson (foot) have operated with a cap on their practice reps so far this week, so Friday's injury report will reveal who among the duo may be cleared ahead of the weekend. Moreau and Johnson are the top options to handle TE reps for the Saints the rest of the campaign after Taysom Hill tore his ACL this past Sunday versus the Rams.