Moreau (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Moreau closed out last week with a limited practice before being ruled out ahead of Sunday's loss to the Packers, so his lack of activity Wednesday seems to be a step in the wrong direction. In any case, Moreau will have two more chances to practice this week before the Saints potentially give him an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.