Moreau (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Moreau closed out last week with a limited practice before being ruled out for the team's Week 3 loss to the Packers, so this seems like a potential step in the wrong direction. However, he'll try to return to the field Thursday as he works to be prepared to play Sunday against the Buccaneers.
