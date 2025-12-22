Coach Kellen Moore said Monday that Moreau (ankle) will not play next Sunday against the Titans, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Moore said the team will monitor Moreau next week to see if he'll be able to play in the Week 18 regular-season finale against the Falcons. Moreau was injured in Sunday's win over the Jets. Taysom Hill, Jack Stoll and Moliki Matavao will be candidates to see elevated snaps with Moreau out versus Tennessee.