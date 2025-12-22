Saints' Foster Moreau: Ruled out for Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Kellen Moore said Monday that Moreau (ankle) will not play next Sunday against the Titans, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Moore said the team will monitor Moreau next week to see if he'll be able to play in the Week 18 regular-season finale against the Falcons. Moreau was injured in Sunday's win over the Jets. Taysom Hill, Jack Stoll and Moliki Matavao will be candidates to see elevated snaps with Moreau out versus Tennessee.
More News
-
Saints' Foster Moreau: Departs Sunday with ankle injury•
-
Saints' Foster Moreau: Logs zero targets in win•
-
Saints' Foster Moreau: Catches one pass Week 14•
-
Saints' Foster Moreau: Logs three targets Week 10•
-
Saints' Foster Moreau: Zero catches in 2025 debut•
-
Saints' Foster Moreau: Making season debut Sunday•