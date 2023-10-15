Moreau reeled in all four targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 20-13 defeat against the Texans.

Moreau benefited from this uncharacteristically passing-centric outing for the Saints' offense, as he logged more than two receptions and 20 receiving yards for the first time this season. Fellow tight end Juwan Johnson (calf) missed his third game in a row while quarterback Derek Carr attempted a season-high 50 passes. Therefore, it's not surprising that Moreau would see an uptick in his production in this contest. The 26-year-old still logged the team's fifth-most targets and sixth-most receiving yards, and he's now totaled seven receptions (on seven targets) for 59 yards and one touchdown over four games played. Expect Moreau to once again take a backseat role if Johnson returns for Thursday night's Week 7 matchup against Jacksonville.