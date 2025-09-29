Head coach Kellen Moore said Monday that Moreau (knee) will have his practice window to return from the reserve/PUP list opened this week, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Moreau is in the final stages of his recovery from a knee injury that he sustained in Week 18 of the 2024 regular season. He has been on the PUP list since the start of training camp in July, but the 2019 fourth-rounder has progressed enough in his recovery to return to practice. Once Moreau's practice window opens, the Saints will have 21 days to activate him from the PUP list. If he's not activated within that 21-day window, then he would revert to injured reserve and be forced to miss the rest of the 2025 season.