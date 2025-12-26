Moreau (ankle) was placed on the injured reserve list Friday.

The 28-year-old from LSU had already been ruled out for the Week 17 matchup against the Titans due to an ankle injury, but he's since moved to IR and will miss the remainder of the season. In 11 appearances this season, Moreau has caught seven of 10 targets for 46 yards. While he's sidelined, expect Taysom Hill and Jack Stoll to have larger roles in the Saints' tight-end corps.