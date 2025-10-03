The Saints list Moreau (knee) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

After being designated for return from the PUP list earlier this week, Moreau took part in his first practices since undergoing surgery in the offseason to address a knee injury. He was a limited participant Wednesday though Friday, and though Moreau will carry a questionable tag into the weekend, the Saints may want him to turn in a full practice before bringing him back from the PUP list. In addition to Moreau, the Saints list fellow tight ends Juwan Johnson (ankle) and Taysom Hill (knee) as questionable for Week 5, leaving the position group in a state of flux as Sunday's contest approaches.