Moreau secured two of three targets for 33 yards in the Saints' 34-0 loss to the Packers on Monday night.

Moreau's yardage total was a team-high figure on a night where Spencer Rattler threw for only 153 yards. Moreau also tied fellow tight end Juwan Johnson and Dante Pettis for the team lead in receptions, and he'll carry a five-game streak of multiple receptions into a Week 17 home matchup against his old Raiders squad.