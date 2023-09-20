Moreau reeled in both his targets for 20 yards during Monday's 20-17 win against the Panthers.

Moreau tied with running back Tony Jones and the versatile Taysom Hill for the Saints' fifth-most targets against the Panthers. The 26-year-old logged more receiving yards than starting tight end Juwan Johnson (13), though he still finished far behind wideouts Chris Olave (86), Rashid Shaheed (63) and Michael Thomas (55). Moreau also played significantly fewer offensive snaps (36) than Johnson did (62), as the latter still appears firmly entrenched as New Orleans' TE1. Moreau should continue to serve in a depth role when the Saints travel to Green Bay on Sunday.