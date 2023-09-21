Moreau (ankle) was upgraded to a limited practice Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Moreau was listed as DNP on Wednesday's practice report, so this is a step in the right direction for him ahead of Week 3 versus Green Bay. On 48 percent of the offensive snaps, Moreau has two catches for 20 scoreless yards on two targets.
