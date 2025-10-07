Moreau tallied zero targets during Sunday's 26-14 win versus the Giants.

Moreau eased his way back during his first game off the PUP list. The 28-year-old played a lower percentage of offensive snaps (35) than the team's other two tight ends, Juwan Johnson (85) and Jack Stoll (38). Meanwhile, Taysom Hill served almost exclusively as a rushing option in what was also his first game of the season. Moreau wasn't a significant pass-catcher over the last two years in New Orleans, but he played more offensive snaps (711) than TE1 Johnson (653) over 17 regular-season games in 2024. He should eventually ramp back up to become the clear-cut TE2, but his fantasy value will be minimal except for the deepest of PPR leagues. His next game will come versus the Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 12.