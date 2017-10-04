Saints' Gabe Martin: Signing with Saints
Martin will sign a contract with the Saints, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Martin was most recently with the Cardinals, playing in eight games last season. However, the linebacker reached an injury settlement with the Cardinals early in the preseason. Now healthy again, Martin will likely be a deep reserve on the Saints defense but could carve out a role for himself on special teams.
