Saints' Garrett Grayson: Leads team in yardage versus Browns
Grayson completed 11 of 16 passes for 163 yards in Thursday's 20-14 preseason loss to the Browns.
Presumed backup Chase Daniel played sparingly after the opening stages, leaving Grayson and Ryan Nassib to split the remaining snaps. Grayson led the team in yardage, but he took four sacks and was unable to connect on a touchdown pass as Nassib did. It remains to be seen whether the Saints plan to keep three quarterbacks this season, but the battle between Grayson and Nassib should have a large bearing on that decision.
