Saints' Garrett Griffin: Joins New Orleans
Griffin signed a contract with the Saints on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Griffin was signed to help ease the absence of tight end Coby Fleener (concussion), who was placed on injured reserve Saturday. The 29-year-old should slot in as the Saints' No. 3 tight end, but the position hasn't provided a ton of offensive production for the team this season.
