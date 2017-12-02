Griffin signed a contract with the Saints on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Griffin was signed to help ease the absence of tight end Coby Fleener, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a concussion. The 29-year-old should slot in as the Saints No. 3 tight end, but the position has not provided a ton of offensive production for the team this season, regardless.

