Saints' Garrett Griffin: Lands on injured reserve
Griffin was placed on injured reserve by the Saints on Wednesday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Griffin has been battling the foot injury since mid-December but was clear of an injury designation for Week 17. The 23-year-old joined the Saints prior to Week 13, and totaled one reception for four yards in three games with the team.
More News
-
Saints' Garrett Griffin: Ready for Week 17•
-
Saints' Garrett Griffin: Won't play Week 16•
-
Saints' Garrett Griffin: Unable to practice Wednesday•
-
Saints' Garrett Griffin: Joins New Orleans•
-
Saints' Garrett Griffin: Signs reserve/future contract with Saints•
-
Saints' Garrett Griffin: Expected to play Friday•
-
SportsLine: Wild card pool rankings
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...