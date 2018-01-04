Griffin was placed on injured reserve by the Saints on Wednesday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Griffin has been battling the foot injury since mid-December but was clear of an injury designation for Week 17. The 23-year-old joined the Saints prior to Week 13, and totaled one reception for four yards in three games with the team.

