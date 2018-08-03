Saints' Garrett Griffin: Participating in training camp
Griffin (foot) is participating in training camp, Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Griffin is looking good from a physical standpoint after finishing the season on injured reserve with a foot injury. The second-year Air Force product is competing for a depth role at tight end.
More News
-
Saints' Garrett Griffin: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Saints' Garrett Griffin: Ready for Week 17•
-
Saints' Garrett Griffin: Won't play Week 16•
-
Saints' Garrett Griffin: Unable to practice Wednesday•
-
Saints' Garrett Griffin: Joins New Orleans•
-
Saints' Garrett Griffin: Signs reserve/future contract with Saints•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Heath Cummings' RB Busts
Stay away from these four running backs at their ADP, Heath Cummings says they'll be busts...
-
Suspension won't slow Ingram
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Mark Ingram prior to training camp, and the Saints running back...
-
Podcast: Baldwin injury impact, bust WRs
How much are we downgrading the key members of the Seahawks passing game, and who are some...
-
Finding the next Alvin Kamara
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 15 running backs who are currently third string on the depth chart...
-
Running Back Breakouts
Looking for running backs to breakout in 2018? Heath Cummings has four that could obliterate...