Saints' Garrett Griffin: Placed on IR
Griffin (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Mike Triplett of ESPN reports.
Griffin ended last season on the Saints' 53-man roster and recorded one reception for four yards in three contests. He also recorded his first NFL touchdown in the NFC Championship Game. He will now look to make a full recovery as his focus shifts to the 2020 season.
