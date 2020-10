Griffin was promoted to the Saints' active roster from the practice squad Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The 26-year-old was elevated from the practice squad as an extra player last week and will do so again Monday against the Chargers. Griffin wasn't targeted in 22 offensive snaps Week 4, and he could have a similar role against Los Angeles if Jared Cook (groin), who's considered questionable, ends up being unavailable.