Saints' Garrett Griffin: Promoted to 53-man roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Griffin was elevated to the Saints' active roster Saturday.
Griffin is slated to fill in as the No. 3 tight end behind Jared Cook and Adam Trautman on Sunday against the Panthers, as Josh Hill has already been ruled out due to a hand injury.
