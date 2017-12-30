Saints' Garrett Griffin: Ready for Week 17
Griffin (foot) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Griffin was a limited participant in practice this week but the team apparently saw enough to not utilize the questionable tag. The 23-year-old should serve as the Saints' No. 2 tight end Sunday with Michael Hoomanawanui ruled out with a concussion.
