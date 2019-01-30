Griffin is under contract with the Saints through 2020, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Undrafted back in 2016, the 24-year-old tight end spent most of the past three seasons on the New Orleans practice squad, making just three regular-season appearances in the process. He was called up to the 53-man roster for the playoffs, ultimately handling a key role in the NFC Championship Game after Ben Watson (illness) was ruled out and Josh Hill suffered a concussion. Griffin had a short touchdown catch in the loss, potentially setting the stage to compete for a larger role in 2019. Hill and Dan Arnold both remain under contract, while the 38-year-old Watson can become an unrestricted free agent if he doesn't retire. It is possible the Saints make a significant investment at tight end, as opposed to continuing their reliance on a committee of mediocre players.