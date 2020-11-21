The Saints signed Griffin to the 53-man roster Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
With Josh Hill (concussion) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons and Taysom Hill expected to start under center, Griffin will provide the Saints flexibility at tight end. He's played in two games with the team this year, receiving no targets over 40 snaps on offense, and he'll slot in as the No. 3 tight end behind Jared Cook and Adam Trautman.
More News
-
Garrett Griffin: Returns to practice squad•
-
Saints' Garrett Griffin: Promoted from practice squad•
-
Garrett Griffin: Shifts back to practice squad•
-
Saints' Garrett Griffin: Elevates from practice squad•
-
Garrett Griffin: Couldn't make final roster•
-
Saints' Garrett Griffin: Tough path to roster spot•