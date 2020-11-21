The Saints signed Griffin to the 53-man roster Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

With Josh Hill (concussion) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons and Taysom Hill expected to start under center, Griffin will provide the Saints flexibility at tight end. He's played in two games with the team this year, receiving no targets over 40 snaps on offense, and he'll slot in as the No. 3 tight end behind Jared Cook and Adam Trautman.

