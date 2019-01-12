Saints' Garrett Griffin: Signs with Saints
Griffin signed a contract with the Saints on Saturday, Brett Martel of the Associated Press reports.
Griffin spent training camp with the Saints and now joins the 53-man roster for a potential playoff run. The 24-year-old had one reception for four yards in three games with New Orleans in 2017 and is unlikely to factor into the passing game.
