Saints' Garrett Griffin: Unable to practice Wednesday
Griffen did not participate at the Saints' practice Wednesday due to a foot injury.
Griffin played 20 of 67 snaps in Sunday's win over the Jets but apparently suffered a foot injury at some point. The Saints' tigh ends are hurting at the moment as veteran Michael Hoomanawanui sat out with a concussion as well, while starter Josh Hill (shoulder) was a limited participant.
