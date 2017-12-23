Griffin (foot) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Griffin started off the week not practicing and didn't make enough progress to warrant the questionable tag. The Saints re-signed John Phillips to serve as Josh Hill's backup tight end Sunday, considering Michael Hoomanawanui (concussion) has also been ruled out.

