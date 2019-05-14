Grissom signed a contract with the Saints on Monday, according to the team's official site.

Grissom was originally drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He was then released by New England in November after appearing in only four games during the 2018 season. A playoff stint with the Colts followed, but wasn't enough to the defensive end around long term. He'll now look to make New Orleans his new home as he aims to secure a depth role on the defensive line.