Saints' George Johnson: Re-ups with New Orleans
The Saints signed Johnson to a one-year contract extension Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Johnson made an instant impact for the Saints after he signed with New Orleans in late December, racking up 2.5 sacks in the final three games of the 2017 regular season. The 30-year-old was set to become a free agent at the start of the new league year and his new deal is unlikely to be much, if anything, more than the veteran minimum.
More News
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...