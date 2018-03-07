The Saints signed Johnson to a one-year contract extension Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Johnson made an instant impact for the Saints after he signed with New Orleans in late December, racking up 2.5 sacks in the final three games of the 2017 regular season. The 30-year-old was set to become a free agent at the start of the new league year and his new deal is unlikely to be much, if anything, more than the veteran minimum.