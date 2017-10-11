Saints' Gerald Hodges: Set to join New Orleans
The Saints will sign Hodges to a contract later Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The addition of Hodges will help shore up the Saints' depth at outside linebacker after Alex Anzalone (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve following the team's last game Oct. 1 against the Dolphins. It's unclear if Hodges, who logged 83 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions in 15 games with the 49ers in 2016, will carve out a meaningful role right away for New Orleans, keeping him off the IDP radar for now.
