Kikaha (ankle) said Tuesday that he'll be available for the start of the Saints' Organized Team Activities in the spring, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. "I'm ready [for OTAs} right now," Kikaha said.

It's unclear if the Saints would verify Kikaha's claim about his health at this juncture, but it looks promising nonetheless that the defensive end will face no limitations entering the Saints' offseason program. Before hitting injured reserve prior to Week 17, Kikaha was effective in his rotational role along the defensive line, providing 10 tackles and four sacks across 12 contests.