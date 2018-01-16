Saints' Hau'oli Kikaha: Expected back for OTAs
Kikaha (ankle) said Tuesday that he'll be available for the start of the Saints' Organized Team Activities in the spring, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. "I'm ready [for OTAs} right now," Kikaha said.
It's unclear if the Saints would verify Kikaha's claim about his health at this juncture, but it looks promising nonetheless that the defensive end will face no limitations entering the Saints' offseason program. Before hitting injured reserve prior to Week 17, Kikaha was effective in his rotational role along the defensive line, providing 10 tackles and four sacks across 12 contests.
More News
-
Saints' Hau'oli Kikaha: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Saints' Hau'oli Kikaha: Medically cleared for training camp•
-
Saints' Hau'oli Kikaha: Aiming for training camp return•
-
Saints' Hau'oli Kikaha: Could start at defensive end•
-
Saints' Hau'oli Kikaha: Begins season on PUP list•
-
Saints' Hau'oli Kikaha: Placed on PUP list•
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, not Ertz
Computer model that has outperformed experts all season tells you who to target in postseason...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Divisional round winners and losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the divisional round, with an eye on...
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...
-
Who helped you win in 2017?
Todd Gurley was the biggest winner for Fantasy owners in 2017, but he wasn't the only running...