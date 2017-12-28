Kikaha was placed on injured reserve by the Saints on Thursday, The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Kikaha sustained the injury in Sunday's win over the Falcons and has had a limited role on the Saints defense this season. The 2015 second-round pick finishes the 2017 season with 10 tackles and four sacks in 12 games.

