Saints' Hau'oli Kikaha: Lands on injured reserve
Kikaha was placed on injured reserve by the Saints on Thursday, The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Kikaha sustained the injury in Sunday's win over the Falcons and has had a limited role on the Saints defense this season. The 2015 second-round pick finishes the 2017 season with 10 tackles and four sacks in 12 games.
