Kikaha (knee) is medically cleared to go for training camp, Amos Morale III of NOLA.com reports.

Kikaha tore his ACL during OTAs over a year ago, but is ready to go for training camp. The Saints' former second-round pick participated in team drills Thursday without any signs of his knee slowing him down. The defensive end noted that he "feels great physically." Barring any setbacks, he projects to start at defensive end in Week 1.