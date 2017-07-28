Saints' Hau'oli Kikaha: Medically cleared for training camp
Kikaha (knee) is medically cleared to go for training camp, Amos Morale III of NOLA.com reports.
Kikaha tore his ACL during OTAs over a year ago, but is ready to go for training camp. The Saints' former second-round pick participated in team drills Thursday without any signs of his knee slowing him down. The defensive end noted that he "feels great physically." Barring any setbacks, he projects to start at defensive end in Week 1.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...