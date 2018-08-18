Saints' Hau'oli Kikaha: Plays 22 defensive snaps Friday
Kikaha (ankle) logged 28 total snaps in Friday's preseason loss to the Cardinals.
Kikaha, whose 2017 campaign ended on IR with an ankle injury, returned to game action Friday when he played 22 defensive snaps in Week 2 of the preseason. He's competing for a roster spot behind starting outside linebackers A.J. Klein and Demario Davis.
