The Saints selected Book in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 133rd overall.

Book's landing spot is intriguing as the Saints look toward the post-Drew Brees era, but Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill are the only two names who'll be in the starting mix for 2021. As an instinctive, mobile runner with impressive top-end speed, Book boasts an intriguing ability to extend plays, but he didn't display a consistent ability to read the field and play from the pocket as a three-year starter at Notre Dame. Book best profiles as a backup at the NFL level, but any plus athlete given the opportunity to develop under coach Sean Payton is worth keeping an eye on.