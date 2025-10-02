Yiadom was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a hamstring injury.

Yiadom may have picked up the injury during the Saints' Week 4 loss to the Bills, when he logged three tackles (one solo) while playing just 21 snaps (12 on defense, nine on special teams). He didn't practice Wednesday, but his ability to log a limited session Thursday indicates that he is progressing in his recovery. Friday's injury report will provide clarity on Yiadom's chances of playing against the Giants on Sunday in New Orleans. Rookie fourth-rounder Quincy Riley played a season-high 24 snaps on defense in Week 4 and would likely see even more playing time Sunday if Yiadom is not cleared to play.