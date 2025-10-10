Yiadom (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

The veteran cornerback from Boston College logged consecutive DNPs to open the Saints' week of practice and is now in line to miss his second game in a row Sunday. Yiadom appeared in each of New Orleans' first four contests this season, recording 16 total tackles across 140 defensive snaps. Rookie fourth-round pick Quincy Riley is expected to draw his second start at slot corner in Yiadom's stead.