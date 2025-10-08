Saints' Isaac Yiadom: Sidelined to begin week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yiadom (hamstring) did not participate in practice Wednesday.
Yiadom was sidelined for New Orleans' Week 5 win over the Giants. His inability to practice Wednesday isn't encouraging, but he'll have the chance to ramp up his activity as the week progresses toward Sunday's matchup against New England.
