Yiadom agreed to a three-year, $9 million deal with the Saints on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The seventh-year veteran is heading back to New Orleans, having spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Saints. The deal includes $4.86 million guaranteed with a maximum value of $10.5 million. Yiadom, who played well in limited exposure with the 49ers last year, is expected to provide some versatility to a secondary that at minimum needs some depth, if not outright flexibility to move a preferred option, whether that be Alontae Taylor, or a projected draft pick, into the starting slot.