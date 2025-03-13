Yiadom agreed to a three-year, $9 million deal with the Saints on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The seventh-year veteran is heading back to New Orleans, having spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Saints. The deal includes $4.86 million guaranteed with a maximum value of $10.5 million. Yiadom, who played well in limited exposure with the 49ers last year, is expected to provide some versatility to a secondary that at minimum needs some depth, if not outright flexibility to move a preferred option, whether that be Alontae Taylor, or a projected draft pick, into the starting slot.
More News
-
49ers' Isaac Yiadom: Ties career high in total tackles•
-
49ers' Isaac Yiadom: Able to suit up in Week 18•
-
49ers' Isaac Yiadom: Questionable for Week 18•
-
49ers' Isaac Yiadom: Gets in limited session•
-
49ers' Isaac Yiadom: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
49ers' Isaac Yiadom: Leads team in tackles in loss•