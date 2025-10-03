Yiadom (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Per Paras, Yiadom sustained a hamstring injury during practice this past week. The injury prevented Yiadom from participating in practice Thursday and Friday, and the 2018 third-rounder will not take the field for Week 5 as a result. Quincy Riley has seen the field on defense in each of the last two games, and he figures to be the top candidate for an increased role in the secondary Sunday in Yiadom's absence. Week 6 against the Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 12 is Yiadom's next opportunity to play.