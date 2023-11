Foskey suffered a low-grade quadriceps strain in Sunday's win over the Bears and could miss a week or two, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Foskey suffered the injury on the opening kickoff and was unable to return to the game. The rookie second-round selection has primarily contributed on special teams this season, so any potential absence should have little impact on the team's defensive front if he is unable to play against the Vikings in Week 10.