The Saints selected Foskey in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 40th overall.

Foskey (6-foot-5, 264 pounds) has a prototypical build for a 4-3 end, yet his athleticism is more like what you see at safety with a 4.58-second 40-yard dash and 125-inch broad jump. Foskey's production at Notre Dame implies a standout skill set to pair with his obviously plus athletic talent, making for a prospect profile befitting a first-round pick in many other drafts. Foskey is a candidate to start for the Saints after posting 11 sacks in each of the last two seasons.